Dr. Jill Biden opened up about her life in the White House in a new interview, admitting her role as first lady is “a little harder” than she previously anticipated, even as she sought to praise her husband’s efforts to pass bipartisan legislation and steer the country through a global pandemic.

What You Need To Know Dr. Jill Biden reflected on her first year in the White House in a rare CBS News interview that aired Sunday, weighing in from everything from her role as the first lady to her husband’s efforts to steer the U.S. during a global pandemic and work across the aisle



Biden, 70, is the first president’s wife in history to work outside the residence; teaching twice-weekly classes at a community college in Northern Virginia



“I told you a long time ago, I think that I would never waste my platform,” the first lady said of her busy schedule: “And if I can help in any way with this pandemic, if I can help to heal this nation, [then] I want to be in, I want to do this.”



The interview with Jill Biden comes after a rocky first year in office for President Biden— who, despite having Democrat majorities in both the House and Senate, has struggled to advance key legislative efforts, including his $2 trillion social and climate spending package

Speaking to “CBS Sunday Morning” host Rita Braver in an interview that aired Sunday, Biden said of the role: “It's not like a job that you do, it's a lifestyle that you live, and it's not something that you leave at 5 o'clock or 3 o'clock. It's 24 hours a day.”

“I think it’s a little harder than I imagined,” Biden said.

That’s understandable, given Biden, 70, is also first president’s wife in history to hold a job outside the residence; teaching twice-weekly classes at a community college in Northern Virginia.

At times, Braver noted, that can entail a lot of multi-tasking.

“I know, for example, that you came home from giving a final exam to change your clothes, and went to the [National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony],” Braver observed. “I think some people would say … hey, you’ve earned it, you can hang up your textbooks now.”

“Teaching really is who I am,” Biden responded. “It's a part of life for me. And when I go into the classroom, people accept me for being an English teacher. And that's a gift that they give to me.”

During the course of the day-long interview, Braver traveled alongside Biden to Philadelphia, where the first lady spoke at an event to shore up U.S. vaccine rates, then to Oklahoma to meet with Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and his wife. Dr. Biden then drove more than an hour to an event highlighting the president’s support for members of the Cherokee nation and efforts to preserve their native language.

"I told you, Rita, a long time ago, I think, that I would never waste my platform," the first lady said. "And if I can help in any way with this pandemic, if I can help to heal this nation, I want to be in, I want to do this."

The interview with Jill Biden comes after a rocky first year in office for President Biden— who, despite having Democrat majorities in both the House and Senate, struggled to advance some of his key legislative efforts, including his $2 trillion social and climate spending package.

"He keeps working at it,” Jill Biden said of her husband’s resolve. “He's an eternal optimist and he keeps working, like almost 24 hours a day, at creating relationships with Republicans as well as Democrats to push his agenda forward. It's that important."

One such compromise involved an issue close to Jill Biden’s heart: free community college. President Biden ultimately moved to scrap that proposal from his Build Back Better bill in an effort to appease moderate lawmakers—but the first lady told Braver she understands the decision.

"No, I understand compromise. And I knew this was not the right moment for it," Jill Biden said of the decision to cut the proposal. "But that doesn't mean it might not get passed somewhere down the future."

Jill Biden also scoffed at concerns about the president’s mental fitness. Asked about a recent Politico/Morning Consult poll, which found only 46% of respondents agree that President Biden, 79, "is mentally fit," the first lady shook her head in dismissal. "I think that's ridiculous,” she said.

Asked whether the poll numbers bother her, Jill Biden said she looks at it “a little differently.”

“[During] the campaign, Joe made certain promises of things that he would do,” she said. “And we were going through a pandemic, which no one could have anticipated. So he did come in and rescue America, with the American Rescue Plan. And millions of families got money, because they were desperate.”

Things are continuing to look up, she said. “We have vaccines for kids ages five and up. And now, with the infrastructure plan, we're going to have better roads; better buildings that don't have asbestos; better drinking water.”

But the first lady maintained she’s doesn’t act as an adviser to her husband on matters of policy, as some have suggested.

“I listen to him, he listens to me,” Jill Biden said. “It's a marriage. We talk about what's going on every day [and] what's going on with our lives, but I'm not his advisor. I'm his spouse. I'm his wife.”