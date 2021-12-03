U.S. labor secretary and former Boston mayor Marty Walsh continued to fuel speculation Friday that he might throw his hat into the ring in 2022's Massachusetts gubernatorial election, joining a growing list of hopefuls who have signaled interest in replacing Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who announced earlier this week that he will not seek a third term.

Pressed on the matter by CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Friday, Walsh, who served as mayor of Boston from 2014 to 2021, declined to rule out the possibility, though he emphasized that he is focused on his current work at the Department of Labor.

“You know I talked to the governor the other day, he told me that he wasn’t going to run for re-election, and I wished him well,” Walsh told Sciutto. “We worked very closely together in my time as mayor, and also during the beginning of the pandemic.”

Still, Walsh said, “I haven’t really thought much about that.”

“I’m focused right now on what I’m doing at the Department of Labor at the current moment,” he told Sciutto.

Walsh largely echoed this sentiment later Friday an interview with Spectrum News, though he added that he was “a little surprised” that Baker’s decision not to seek reelection.

“I was a little surprised that Gov. Baker announced that he wasn’t going to seek a third term," Walsh said. "I mean, he’s worked hard in Massachusetts. We work very closely together."

"You know, I spoke to him the other day, we had a nice private conversation," he continued. "We’re friends. We’ve certainly worked closely together throughout his time and my time as mayor and governor and particularly the last year-and-a-half with the pandemic.

"You know, we worked really closely," Walsh added. "So, you know, I’m happy for the governor and his decision for his family."

Pressed more specifically on whether he was surprised by the reports that he is weighing a bid for governor, however, Walsh demurred.

“Well, I never said I was considering running,” he said. “Everyone else says I’m considering running. So I’ll leave it at that.”

The speculation comes after POLITICO reported earlier this week that Walsh is weighing a potential bid, citing two sources with knowledge of his deliberations.

According to the report, Walsh, a former trade union president, was contacted by a “number of Democrats” after Baker announced he would not seek a third term. Allies have also told fellow Massachusetts Democrats he is weighing the move, per Politico.

On Wednesday, Baker told reporters that he told Walsh about his decision not to seek re-election before it was publicly announced.

"I did speak with Secretary Walsh and it was basically just a conversation to give him a heads up if he hadn't heard about it," Baker said, adding that there had been "no comment or conversation" about Walsh entering the race during their conversation.

