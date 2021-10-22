After months of party infighting and negotiation over details of the Build Back Better bill, President Joe Biden's sweeping measure aimed at expanding the social safety net, Congressional Democrats appear to be finally closing in on an agreement on the massive legislation.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo sought to defend progress Democrats are making as they work to pass President Biden’s proposal: “I think everyone in America is sick of ... hearing about the process. Let's just get it done and get to work”





Concessions include taking out a proposal for free community college, reducing a paid family leave provision from 12 weeks down to four and cutting a key clean energy program, among other prgrams



Speaking at a CNN town hall event Thursday night, Biden outlined what's in and what's out of the pared-down version of his original 10-year spending package — down from the originally proposed $3.5 trillion — in an effort to compromise with moderates in the party.

"I do think I'll get a deal," Biden said, adding: "We’re down to four or five issues. I think we can get there."

In order to reach an accord, lawmakers have agreed to whittle down several aspects of the bill to appease centrist Democrats, including reducing a paid family leave provision from 12 weeks to four. They’ve also removed a proposal that would have provided free community college, focusing instead on increasing funding for Pell grants to make up the difference.

Also likely out is the Clean Electricity Performance Program (CEPP), a program that would have offered grants to power companies that increase clean energy and fined those that did not, though there will still be hundreds of billions of dollars in the plan to help the U.S. fight climate change and meet Biden's clean energy goals.

On Friday, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Spectrum News that "it's probably foolish or unrealistic to think that the President would have gotten everything done all at once."

“We keep fighting, we live to fight another day," she added.

"These are historic, huge, necessary, never been done before investments, let's get it done," she said. "And then let's wake up the next day and continue to fight for American people."

Democrats have echoed that sentiment, arguingthat even with the cuts, the final package will be “transformational," pointing to massive investments in childcare, universal pre-k, and elder care. Passage of the bill would mean “historic investments in child care and elder care,” Raimondo said Friday.

“Millions of women still haven’t gone back to work after the pandemic, mostly because they can't find high-quality, affordable child care,” she said.

Passage of the bill would mean “that they now can,” she said. “It would mean that every four-year-old could go to public pre-K."

Raimondo also touted the benefits of the bill for those who are taking care of elderly relatives, hearkening her own mother, who is 90 years old.

"For the millions of Americans, like me, actually, who are taking care of their 90-year-old loved ones … it means it'll be easier to find a care team and afford that," she said, noting that it will enable "sons and daughters to go to work.

“It’s a historic investment in the care economy, which is the right thing to do,” she added. “It catches us up to the rest of the industrialized world. And it's going to be a huge bonus for our economy.”

Raimondo also discussed the Child Tax Credit (CTC), which has lifted millions of children out of poverty – and Democrats have called to make those changes permanent.

"At this point, we're still fighting to make sure that these initiatives, if not permanent, are longer than a year," Raimondo told Spectrum News on Friday. And I think it is certainly true that if it's only a year, it's a huge accomplishment, it helps families, but ... it makes things uncertain."

"We are still in the ring fighting for American families to make sure it's more than a year," she said. "If it is only a year, then I will tell you this, I like our chances of getting it continued, because it is incredibly popular. And once families have this, it will be extremely difficult, I think to take it away, because it's you know, it's so essential."

The commerce secretary also addressed her opposition to a work requirement for the tax credit, something that President Biden is also opposed to, despite being pushed by key lawmakers like moderate Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

"There's a slew of evidence to suggest that work requirements don't accomplish anything," Raimondo said, adding: "I was a former governor, I know how hard it is to administer these programs."

"When you start adding complexity, like work requirements, it becomes cumbersome, more red tape, more bureaucracy for no real purpose," she continued. "And then, on the childcare, you know, lots of grandparents are the ones taking care of kids. Do we really want them working? You know, I don't think so."

"It's a lot of downside for no upside," she said. "I think we ought to just keep this simple. This is a simple thing. Let's keep it simple. Let's make it happen. And let's help American families."

While this transformational package comes at a cost, Biden proposed paying for it by taxing corporations and the wealthiest Americans, and has been adamant about not raising taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 per year.

While revenue for the bill is still being debated, and Raimondo wanted to leave those specifics to the negotiators, she said that raising taxes on middle class Americans is still Biden's "red line."

"[Biden] believes the way to pay for it is to tax the richest and the biggest, most profitable companies," she said. "And I can say with certainty that he's not going to give on that. As for the rest of it, it's all part of the negotiation."

The White House also appears optimistic about the bill’s passage. On Thursday, Biden expressed confidence that lawmakers will reach agreement on the negotiated package, telling CNN’s Anderson Cooper, “I do think I’ll get a deal.”

"It's all about compromise," Biden continued. "Compromise has become a dirty word, but ... bipartisanship and compromise still has to be possible."

In an evenly divided Senate, Biden said, every senator's vote is crucial: "Look, in the United States Senate, when you have 50 Democrats, every one is the president."

When lawmakers plan to wrap up the bill is still a moving target, though House leaders have opened a door to a possible vote as early as next week.

"I think everyone in America is sick of, you know, hearing about the process," Raimondo said Friday. "Let's just get it done and get to work."

Democrats are hoping to reach an agreement soon, with the possibility of votes coming as soon as next week. The White House and Congressional leadership hope to have an accord before Biden leaves for Europe next week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Friday that "it's very possible" that a deal is close.

"Much of what we need to do has been written," Pelosi said. "Just a few decisions now."

