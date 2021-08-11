President Joe Biden met Wednesday with a small group of private sector leaders as part of a broader push from the White House to encourage U.S. companies to adopt new COVID-19 requirements for employees.

The meeting was aimed at highlighting efforts that different industry leaders, including universities and healthcare providers, have taken to inoculate their employees against COVID-19



The meeting comes as the Biden administration is looking to the private sector for help in its ongoing vaccine push



The virtual meeting was attended by United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, Kaiser Permanente CEO Gregory Adams, Howard University President Wayne Frederick, and Diane Sumpter, president and CEO of DESA Inc., a small business in South Carolina, according to a release from the White House.

All have implemented mandatory vaccine requirements for their employees, and Howard University is requiring its students be fully vaccinated before returning to campus this fall.

The White House push comes as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have surged again, fueled by millions of unvaccinated Americans and the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

During the Wednesday meeting, the private se ctor leaders "shared how they arrived at their decision to require vaccinations and how they are working to implement their own requirements,” the White House said in a readout following their virtual sit-down.

“The president asked each of these leaders to talk to their industry peers about this important step to share best practices and encourage additional action," according to a White House statement. "He expressed his optimism that additional employers would follow suit, and he noted that the federal government will continue to support employers as they require COVID-19 vaccinations.”

During Wednesday’s press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the event was “intentionally a diverse group of industries.”

“By including the airline industry, university systems, the healthcare industry, and small businesses, we wanted to share the work they're doing and support their efforts,” she said. “Today is an example of us lifting up the private sector taking steps that make sense. That show the [COVID-19] vaccines are safe, effective and are the best ways for people to reenter the workforce.”

United Airlines last week became the first major domestic airline to announce it will require all of its U.S.-based employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face termination from their job. In a statement, United said employees must provide proof of vaccination five weeks after Sept. 20, or five weeks after the FDA gives final approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, whichever comes first. That means the last possible date to meet the requirement is Oct. 25. Officials called their decision a matter of safety, citing the "incredibly compelling" evidence in the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

United employees who have already uploaded their vaccine card, or who do so before Sept. 20, will receive an additional day of pay.

On Wednesday, Psaki cited other encouraging steps other companies – and other airlines – have taken in an effort to incentivize the COVID-19 vaccine. “Delta [Airlines] announced that they would only be hiring people who were vaccinated, and we've seen different industries take different steps – but we are certainly encouraged by the step of United Airlines, and by any steps by employers to protect their workforce,” she said.

Appearing on CNBC earlier this week, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said it is "very difficult" to mandate a vaccine before it is fully approved by the FDA. "We’re continuing to encourage as much as we can amongst our own people and our customers to get vaccinated," Bastian said, adding that 73% of the airline's staff is fully vaccinated.

Other airlines have stopped short of requring the COVID-19 vaccine for current employees, but are offering incentives for thosr who proactively get the shot.

American Airlines told Business Insider in a statement this week that it will provide vaccinated employees with "an additional day off in 2022 and $50 through our employee recognition platform."

“The president's position is that every company should take a look at how to protect their workforce, and that there are going to be different carrots and sticks that can be used by different private sector entities,” Psaki said on Wednesday. “Even these industries that are represented today have taken different steps."

Biden, she added, "is lifting them up as examples of models of what works, but different companies will take different approaches.”

“We are essentially saying there are different paths you can take, but the path that you cannot take is doing nothing—that’s the one unacceptable position right now,” Ben Wakana, the deputy director of strategic communication and engagement for Biden’s COVID-19 response team, told the Wall Street Journal.

“Businesses, at this point in time, I think, have a unique ability like they have not had at any other time during this pandemic to actually curb the direction of this pandemic,” he added.