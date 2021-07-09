President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call Friday that he must “take action” against cybercriminals launching a spate of crippling ransomware attacks on U.S. companies, the White House said.

The conversation comes less than one month after the two leaders met face-to-face in Geneva, where Biden said Russia would face "consequences" if it continued to harbor known cybercriminals or attack 16 areas of critical U.S. infrastructure



Last week, hackers from the Russian-based criminal group REvil breached the systems of a major software supplier, paralyzing some 200 U.S. companies, cybersecurity analysts said

In a statement Friday, the White House said Biden “underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia and emphasized that he is committed to continued engagement on the broader threat posed by ransomware.

“President Biden reiterated that the United States will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure in the face of this continuing challenge,” the White House added.

Asked Tuesday about the attack, White House press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated the administration’s position and warned of possible retaliatory action against Moscow.

"If the Russian government cannot or will not take action against criminal actors residing in Russia, we will take action or reserve the right to take action on our own,” she said.

