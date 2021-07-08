The highly transmissible delta COVID-19 variant is now the most prevalent strain of coronavirus in the United States, authorities confirmed Thursday, sparking fears among some U.S. health officials that we could be heading toward yet another fall season of curfews, masks and other mandatory public health precautions.

Speaking to reporters at a Thursday press briefing, White House COVID-10 task force coordinator Jeff Zients said “virtually all” coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths are occuring among unvaccinated people in the United Staets.

Many outbreaks have been traced to places such as camps and community events, "where proper, hard-learned prevention strategies are not enforced, and the virus is readily able to thrive."

“Simply put, in areas of low vaccination coverage, cases and hospitalizations are up," he said.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the rapid rise in the new delta cases was "troubling."

America, Walensky said, is seeing two separate — and seemingly contradictory — narratives play out in real time: In parts of the country, large swaths of vaccinated people are beginning their so-called “return to normalcy” by heading back to the office, re-engaging in social activities and ultimately resuming many, if not all, aspects of pre-pandemic life. But other, largely unvaccinated regions are experiencing the exact opposite, as the delta variant continues to spread rapidly in their states and communities. Many have reported a sharp uptick in new cases and hospitalizations in July alone.

“We are starting to see some new and concerning trends” with the spread of the delta variant in the United States, Walensky said.

A newly released CDC report found that the delta variant now comprises roughly 51% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., a sharp uptick from just 26% in the week ending June 19. It’s also an increase of seven percentage points from last week.

Less vaccinated regions have seen an even more aggressive spike. In parts of the Midwest and in upper Mountain States, the delta variant now accounts for a whopping 80% of coronavirus cases, the CDC report found. In Southern states, the variant accounts for nearly 60% of new cases.

“Although we expected the delta variant to become the dominant strain in the United States, this rapid rise is troubling,” Walensky said.

"We know that the delta variant has increased transmissibility and it is currently surging in pockets of the country with low vaccination rates," she said. "We also know that our authorized vaccines prevent severe disease, hospitalization and death from the delta variant."

New research from France and Britain has only bolstered this evidence. Researchers in Britain found two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, for example, were 96% protective against hospitalization with the delta variant and 88% effective against symptomatic infection. That finding was also echoed last weekend by Canadian researchers.

Outside health experts have pointed to Australia, South Africa and some Asian countries as cautionary tales.

All have recently reintroduced pandemic-era guidelines; and Japan on Thursday declared a state of emergency ahead of the Tokyo Olympics – a major step that effectively bans all spectators from attending the events.

Speaking to CNBC News, the World Health Organization’s Lawrence Gostin said he fears there will be “major outbreaks” in parts of the United States this fall.

“We are heading for a very dangerous fall, with large swaths of the country still unvaccinated, a surging delta variant and people taking off their masks,” Gostin said. In the months to come, he said, “I could foresee … a reintroduction of indoor mask mandates, distancing and occupancy limits” in certain parts of the country.

As Walensky noted Thursday, preliminary data from recent months appears to suggest that “99.5% of U.S. COVID-19 deaths were among unvaccinated peoples.”

“Those deaths were preventable with a simple, safe shot,” she said.

“We are seeing that communities and counties that have high vaccine coverage and low case rates are getting back to normal, turning the corner on this pandemic. Getting back to normal and stopping the delta variant requires all of us to do our part and to get vaccinated,” Walensky added.

“To be clear, there will likely continue to be an increase in cases among unvaccinated Americans and in communities with low vaccination rates, particularly given the spread of the more transmissible delta variant,” she said.

Appearing Sunday on NBC News's "Meet the Press," U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disesae Director Anthony Fauci echoed this sentiment, telling host Chuck Todd that it "really sad and tragic that most all of these [new cases and deaths] are avoidable and preventable,” Fauci said. (Nearly 10,000 people in the U.S. died from COVID-19 last month alone.)

Still, Fauci stopped short of saying the delta variant could cause another nationwide spike.

As a nation, he said, "we are doing very well. [But] we have a big country with disparity in the willingness to be vaccinated. So there are some states where the level of vaccination of an-- individuals is 35 percent or less. Under those circumstances you might expect to see spikes in certain regions, in certain states, cities, or counties."

"I don't think you're going to be seeing anything nationwide, because we have a substantial proportion of the population vaccinated," Fauci said. "It's going to be regional. And that's the thing that will be confusing ... We're going to see, I've said, almost two types of America."

White House officials still sought to play up the progress the Biden administration has made in its vaccine push on Thursday noting in the briefing that roughly 80% of U.S. seniors and other at-risk populations are fully vaccinated – meaning that, despite the predicted uptick in cases, “there will likely be fewer hospitalizations and deaths,” Zients said.

“The bottom line is there's simply no reason that anyone 12 and older should be severely impacted by this virus,” he told reporters. “So our focus is on reaching those who have still not made the choice to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.

“America is coming back," Zients added. "Millions are safely living a more normal life and we have a huge swath of the country vaccinated. We have moved from getting Americans vaccinated at a speed and scale never seen before.”

“Every shot matters. Every individual that we vaccinate is progress."

Still, in the months to come, pediatrician and former CDC advisory panel member Dr. Paul Offit told CNBC, there “will be “two Americas.”

“There is the vaccinated America and the unvaccinated America, and I think the unvaccinated America is about to pay a price for that," he said.