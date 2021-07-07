President Joe Biden traveled to Crystal Lake, Illinois, on Wednesday, where he sought to shore up support for two key economic proposals, including new spending in areas of child care, health care, and education.

Speaking to roughly 200 attendees at McHenry County Community College, Biden – flanked by two large signs reading "BUILD BACK BETTER" – sought to make the case for how investing in so-called human infrastructure could boost the economy.

"There's a lot of work ahead of us to finish the job, but we're going to get it done," he said. "We're going to reimagine what our economy and our future could be."

The president's remarks comes as White House officials seek to put a new face on key portions of Biden's economic agenda that didn't make it into the bipartisan infrastructure deal passed last month. These proposals include two free years of community college, universal pre-kindergarten and paid family and medical leave.

The White House is also moving to extend an expansion of the child tax credit to 2025, and expand health care premium subsidies from the COVID-19 aid bill.

Democrats plan to include much of this in a bill they hope to pass through a legislative maneuver that would require just a simple majority vote, skirting the 60-vote hurdle in an evenly divided Senate.Biden has previously said he would prefer that the two bills move through Congress in tandem, and in the coming weeks, Democrats are hoping to make progress on both.

In his remarks Wednesday, Biden also sought to make the case that such investments are necessary to maintain America's economic growth and competitiveness on the world stage: “Three decades ago, the U.S. was number one in the world" for their share of GDP invested in research and development, Biden said. China was number nine.

In the years since, those standings have nearly reversed, with the U.S. slipping to eighth place and Beijing rising to the number two slot. "Any nation that out-educates us is going to out-compete us," he said.

Later, Biden sought to highlight the administration’s priorities on climate change, noting that, in 2020, more than 10 million acres of U.S. were burned down by forest fires – "more land than my home state of Delaware and my neighboring state of Maryland combined," he said. Drought conditions this year, he added, "are twice as bad.”

And while Biden praised the bipartisan infrastructure deal for the major strides it made to address climate change, he also stressed the need to such changes further. "We can't wait any longer to deal with the climate crisis," he said. "We see it with our own eyes."

Speaking to reporters ahead of Biden's trip, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden's agenda provides a "once-in-a-generation investment in the foundations of middle-class prosperity."

"As the president presses for the bipartisan infrastructure framework, he's also pressing ahead on a dual track for the full breadth and scope of the Build Back Better agenda.”