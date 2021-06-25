The Justice Department is suing the state of Georgia over its sweeping new voting law, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday, saying in a press conference that the state restrictions were "enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote."

"Where we believe the civil rights of Americans have been violated, we will not hesitate to act," Garland said.

Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for civil rights, says the law, S.B. 202, was passed with a "discriminatory purpose in violation of the Voting Rights Act."

The Republican-led Legislature passed the bill in a "rushed process" that didn't follow normal procedure, Clarke said, adding that such changes "were not made in a vacuum."

As part of that effort, the Justice Department issued a memo to the FBI and U.S. prosecutors across the country to announce the formation of a new task force to prioritize threats against election officials, which Garland said have spiked "dramatically" in recent years.

“The rights of all eligible citizens to vote are the central pillars of our democracy,” Garland said Friday. “They are the rights from which all other rights ultimately flow.”

News of the lawsuit comes after Garland announced earlier this month that the Justice Department was enacting a series of new mesaures to shield voting rights, and as part of that effort would be reviewing both new and current voting laws across the country to determine whether they discriminate against Black voters or other people of color.