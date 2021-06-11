U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy struck an optimistic tone Friday as he sought to highlight the “tremendous progress” the White House has made in its ongoing fight against the coronavirus – even as he acknowledged a recent drop-off in vaccination rates nationwide, as well as a spike in reported cases caused by the highly-transmissible Delta variant.

Right now, Murthy told Spectrum News, 64% of American adults have received at least one shot, moving the country “closer and closer” to meeting President Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70% of U.S. adults by July 4.

“Getting there is not going to be easy at all, but we've got to challenge ourselves and push ourselves,” Murthy told Spectrum News. “And we got to aim high because the faster we get people vaccinated, the quicker we're going to be able to return to normal in our country.”

“The White House knew that this was going to be an ambitious goal, perhaps the most ambitious goal that was set,” Murthy added. “Because as the vaccination campaign progresses, there are going to be more obstacles, and it’s going to get harder to reach certain people.”

“The slowing down in vaccinations was expected,” Murthy said. “We knew it was going to be easy and then harder as it went on.”

Murthy told Spectrum News that the recent emergence of the highly-transmissible Delta variant in the U.S. only underscores the need for Americans to get vaccinated.

“I'm worried that in our unvaccinated population, we will see more and more cases that involve the Delta variant,” Murthy said. “We’ve already seen that the Delta variant went from being quite rare in the United States to now being 6 percent of cases [nationally].”

“I anticipate that that [number] will increase because the Delta variant is more transmissible than the other variants that we have circulating in the United States,” he added.

What’s causing vaccination rates to drop?

So what’s causing the drop-off in vaccinations? According to Murthy, most unvaccinated Americans are inhibited by three main factors.

The first is information. Sometimes people “have questions about the vaccine, or may have heard myths” about the vaccine, Murthy told Spectrum News.

“Two-thirds of unvaccinated peoples either believe the myths that are out there about COVID, or think those myths may be true,” Murthy said, adding: “Some believe that the vaccine may cause may cause infertility or mutations in DNA, which it absolutely does not; there's absolutely no evidence of that.”

He also pushed back on the myth that those who have already contracted COVID-19 do not need the vaccine, explaining that the number of antibodies from by a vaccine far exceeds the number of antibodies one would get after fighting natural infection.

Others face a lack of motivation – especially as the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to decline. “There's some people who may be wondering, is it so important to get vaccinated as cases are coming down?” Murthy said. “And the answer is absolutely yes.”

And the final barrier, he said, is one of access. Issues such as transportation, the ability to take time off work, and the cost of childcare have prohibited many Americans from receiving the vaccine. To that end, Murthy said, the administration has employed a multi-pronged strategy: working alongside trusted messengers, such as local nurses and faith leaders; providing free rides to and from vaccine sites, and extending pharmacy hours and vaccine sites to improve access. “This is all part of a broader effort to get people information, remind them of the urgency of getting vaccinated and make access easier than ever,” he said.

The path to reopening

As states and businesses in the U.S. gradually begin to reopen, Murthy said the nation must remain vigilant – “making sure that we don't take our foot off the accelerator when it comes to vaccinating people.”

“If we just stop at 70%, 30% of people will still be vulnerable,” Murthy added. “And that's a lot of people who could get sick, who could be hospitalized and who could die.”

“The second thing that's really important is that we keep close track of our cases and hospitalizations, we COVID is fooled as before,” he continued. “Over the past year, we've seen a downturn in cases that's been followed by an uptick in cases. We hope that won't be the case, because we're vaccinating more people.”

“But we've got to track those numbers,” Murthy stressed. “And if we see outbreaks, we've got to contact trace, we've got to figure out where they originated, we've got to make sure that we're getting vaccine to folks. If we take this approach, I think we can state we can start to get back to our way of life quicker and quicker.”

Reports of myocarditis

Murthy also weighed in on a new CDC report that found higher-than-expected cases of heart inflammation, or myocarditis, in young men between the ages of 16 to 24 following their second vaccine shot. He explained that the CDC and FDA are now trying to understand “whether there is a causal relationship between the cases that they're seeing and the vaccine.”

Still, he said, it’s critical to note that such cases are rare – and that majority of people who experienced myocarditis “went on to be just fine, [and] symptoms resolved on their own or with some mild supportive care.”

“This is why we are still recommending that young people get the vaccines because the benefits far outweigh the risks,” Murthy told Spectrum News.

“And finally, remember this: there's a cost to not getting vaccinated, which is the cost of getting COVID.”

