Stanford University on Wednesday lifted its hold on the diploma of a law student who created a satirical flyer mocking the school’s chapter of the Federalist Society – determining, after an internal investigation, that it did indeed fall under the category of protected speech.

Stanford’s decision to place a hold on the student’s diploma sparked a firestorm of criticism online earlier this month, including from some longtime Federalist Society members, who argued that withholding the diploma would itself be a violation of free speech.

The satirical flyer, titled “The Originalist Case for Inciting Insurrection,” was created in the weeks following the U.S. Capitol insurrection by third-year law student Nicholas Wallace. It advertised a fake Federalist Society event dated for Jan. 6, during which Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton – two prominent Federalist Society members who backed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election – would ostensibly discuss the merits of a coup.

“Violent insurrection, also known as doing a coup, is a classical system of installing a government,” Wallace wrote in the flyer, which was distributed via listerv to fellow students. “Although widely believed to conflict in every way with the rule of law, violent insurrection can be an effective approach to upholding the principle of limited government.”

The flyer was intended to mock Stanford’s Federalist Society chapter after it refused to disavow prominent members, including Hawley and Paxton, who declined to condemn the Jan. 6 insurrection.

At the faux event, Wallace wrote, “Senator Hawley will argue that the ends justify the means,” and “Attorney General Paxton will explain that when the Supreme Court refuses to exercise its Article III authority to overturn the results of a free and fair election, calling on a violent mob to storm the Capitol represents an appropriate alternative remedy.”

“Riot information will be emailed the morning of the event,” the satirical flyer said, ostensibly promising Grubhub coupons to the first 30 students who RSVP’d.

The flyer became the subject of national controversy just two days later, when USA Today published a fact-checking article that concluded Wallace’s writing was, indeed, a form of satire. Photos of the fake flyer then went viral on Twitter and on various Facebook groups. Like most things on the internet, it eventually died down.

Or so Wallace thought.

On campus, outrage was still percolating, and on March 27, the Stanford Federalist Society chapter filed a complaint with the school, arguing that Wallace had deceived students and “defamed” their chapter and its officers, as well reputations of Sen. Hawley and Ken Paxton.

It wasn’t until May 22 – four months after the flyer’s original distribution – that university officials informed Wallace they were investigating the complaint, and would place a hold on his diploma until the matter was reviewed in full.

Wallace told the New York Times that he was blindsided by the school’s decision, which was issued on his last day of classes. Until the hold was lifted, he would be prohibited from receiving his diploma in June, and would not be able to take the Michigan bar exam this summer as planned.

“I was astounded,” Wallace told the Times. “I couldn’t believe that without any more than this letter of concern they placed my graduation and everything I’ve worked for for the last three years, they’ve placed that under threat.”

Wallace’s case was taken up by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, or FIRE, as well as many longtime Federalist Society members who argued online for Wallace’s right to free speech.

“By instituting an investigation and placing a hold on Wallace’s degree days before his graduation, Stanford betrays its legal and moral commitments to respect its students’ expressive rights,” FIRE said in a Jun. 1 letter to law school deans.

Others, including Harvard University’s constitutional law professor emeritus, Laurence H. Tribe, weighed in on Twitter: “Mocking an ideologically-based group can’t be made a basis for denying academic privileges in any open society worthy of respect,” he said. “If accurate, this report shows Stanford Law School to be unworthy of treatment as an academic institution.”

Prominent conservative lawyer and Federalist Society member George Conway echoed Tribe’s remarks in a tweet of his own: “As someone who been involved with the Federalist Society for over 35 years, I agree that this is totally ridiculous,” Conway said.

Late Wednesday, Stanford finally issued its decision: it had ended its inquiry, it said, and found Wallace’s flyer was indeed a form of protected speech.

In a statement to The Washington Post, a Stanford spokesman said the university had followed “normal procedures and conducted a factual inquiry,” and resolved the matter as “expeditiously as possible.” The spokesman added that it was “normal procedure” to hold a student’s diploma during an investigation that took place so close to graduation.

For his part, Wallace told Slate: “It has been a pretty awful way to close out my career at Stanford. Instead of studying for finals, I’m trying to figure this out. I just sent an email to my family trying to reassure them that I haven’t blown it in my last few days at Stanford.”