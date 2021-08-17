In the waning hours of Afghanistan’s democratically elected government, Atia Abawi of Redondo Beach, Calif., received a plea.

A message in her email inbox appeared from an American service member, desperate to find help for a pair of sisters — soldiers who had fought for Afghan special forces. They had responded to a call for troops, training with allied forces to perform night operations in war zones like Helmand Province, a mountainous region known for its fierce fighting and inaccessibility.

In recent days, U.S. troops had been slowly ceding ground, or as Abawi sees it, “handing over” control to the Taliban. Citizens there who had aided American or foreign forces worried what might come next. Rumors circulated that the Taliban had somehow procured a list of Afghan people who had fought with the nation’s military or otherwise aided foreign allies.

That motivated the sisters, with their teenage brother, to run. One sister has been in contact with Abawi, fearing the Taliban’s harsh reprisal.

“Right now she is on the run,” said Abawi, an author and former CNN foreign correspondent in Kabul. “They just raided their house a few hours ago.”

Audio messages from the woman, since Sunday, periodically appear in Abawi’s WhatsApp account, begging for help. Sources Abawi once used to report the news are now her only chance to try to get the woman and her siblings to safety. She still has friends in Afghanistan from her years stationed in the country. Abawi, whose parents are Afghan, also has family there who wonder what life will look like when the transition is complete.

Advocates for troop deployment in the country see it as another failed promise in a long list of them. Abawi says the government has repeatedly promised never to abandon the new government and people who built it — only to go back on its word. There was immediate bipartisan outrage over President Joe Biden’s decision to complete the troop withdrawal.

Countries around the world have made commitments to refugees. Canada announced intentions to accept 20,000 people from Afghanistan, aiming to protect women and LGBTQ people who may be most vulnerable to renewed Taliban rule.

The U.S. commander in charge, Gen. Austin S. Miller, already left the country. President Ashraf Ghani also made his escape as heavily armed Taliban forces rolled into the country’s capital.

The abrupt change, many fear, reverses nearly two decades of progress for women and girls.

Biden addressed the nation, saying that 6,000 troops had been deployed to prevent bloodshed and safely evacuate people — Americans and Afghans — to safety. But many of those troops were delayed as runways were crowded with people frantically looking for an escape.

Biden doubled down on his choice to exit but periodically pointed to Donald Trump, who had initiated the complete withdrawal during his presidency.

“American troops cannot — and should not — be fighting in a war, and dying in a war, that the Afghans are not willing to fight for themselves,” Biden said. “We gave them every chance to determine their own future. What we could not provide them was the will to fight for that future.”

The war has been the nation’s longest and was a follow-up to the long war waged by the Soviet Union. The U.S. provided arms to the Taliban in that conflict, aiding them on their way to an eventual victory. But as the 20th anniversary of 9/11 comes around, interest in ending any presence has been renewed.

“I will not pass this responsibility on to the next president,” Biden said.

The United States has had a mixed record of protecting and evacuating interpreters and other locals who have aided troops in both wars this decade.

Ben Anderson, a foreign correspondent for Vice News, published in 2014 an oral history of interpreters who fled Afghanistan. Many could not afford visas, so they paid smugglers to get them to Europe or took their chances crossing the border to Iran or Turkey. Potential capture and imprisonment awaited them.

Abawi worries a similar future awaits refugees now. Biden insisted the Special Immigrant Visa program under which many of these interpreters and soldiers are protected will be honored. The government has already brought 200 interpreters and their families to Virginia in late July. At least 2000 more had gone through the necessary paperwork, and untold others are still trying to figure out how to get their applications into and through the system.

Many, even soldiers who worked with these interpreters, have no ideas for where to turn. That’s why the service member reached out to Abawi. He found her through an email form on her website. He was then able to connect the sisters to Abawi, who speaks Dari. She hasn’t been able to tell them much.

With the Taliban back in control, Abawi said women aren’t allowed to be outside without an adult male family member as an escort, complicating their escape. They’re now hidden in a house with their brother. Even that, Abawi said, endangers their hosts as fears of a door-to-door search by Taliban soldiers persist.

Abawi, repeating the word “desperately,” said she has reached out to her contacts at the State Department and has made pleas through social media.

“I’m watching my friends die,” she said. “And if they’re not killed physically, their hopes, their dreams, are gone.”