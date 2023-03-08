The CEO of the New York City-based supermarket chain Gristedes has published a new book detailing his life from a child of immigrants to becoming a self-made billionaire.

John Catsimatidis’ memoir, “How Far Do You Want to Go,” details his life growing up in Harlem, opening his first store, investing in real estate and the oil industry and generating a net worth over $4 billion – and how it would be impossible to do it anywhere else but New York City.

He joined Pat Kiernan on “Mornings on 1” Wednesday to discuss the book, his career and what’s next for him.