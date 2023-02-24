A Brooklyn-based public relations firm recently began experimenting with a four-day workweek, and so far company officials say the switch has yielded positive results.

Praytell employees, who last year started working Monday through Thursday with an on-call shift on Friday, have shown an outpouring of support and productivity since the switch, said Sanji Moore, company vice president of people and operations.

“We’ve been super surprised about not only the employees’ response to it – which has been obviously very positive – but we haven’t seen any change in the quality of the work being done, our efficiency in meeting deadlines and clients have been very supportive of it as well,” Moore said during an interview on “Mornings On 1” Friday.

Praytell's findings mirrors that of British companies who participated in a recent pilot four-day workweek program.

A majority of the 61 businesses that were part of the pilot have chosen to implement the change permanently after reporting a slew of positive results, including increased revenue and employee satisfaction, according to the Associated Press.

St. John’s University professor Luca Iandoli said the pandemic and hybrid schedules for employees have dramatically shifted the way companies think about work.

“I think what the pandemic did was to accelerate some trends that were already there,” he said during the “Mornings On 1” interview. “One was that we are going through another industrial revolution driven by digital technologies primarily, and that is making work more creative and less time based than it was in the past.”

Iandoli said a generational shift is also adding to the willingness to change, with the younger population valuing work-life balance more than previous generations.

Still, there will likely be many obstacles in bringing the four-day workweek to all industries, he said.

“The four-day working week might not be ideal for jobs that require a lot of customer service and continuing customer service, for instance, or manufacturing – when you have rigidity and complexity in scheduling,” Iandoli said.