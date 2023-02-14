It’s become clear that the five-day, in-person workweek prior to the pandemic is not going to return to New York City.

In fact, a new Bloomberg analysis that looked at the largest companies with Manhattan offices found that the businesses are seeing around 75% in-person attendance Tuesday through Thursday, with a significant drop on Mondays and Fridays.

Other offices are seeing even less in-person attendance, with some recording just under 50% during mid-week workdays, and the analysis found the new trend is costing the city.

Bloomberg reporters Emma Court and Donna Borak studied the data and ultimately found that the changes in work-life patterns is causing the Manhattan economy to lose an estimated $12 billion in revenue per year.

The two joined Pat Kiernan and Jamie Stelter on “Mornings On 1” Tuesday to discuss the new working trends, how it is impacting city businesses and what parts of the city are actually seeing growth because of the changes.