Small businesses trying to survive the pandemic have found little solace in the city's Open Storefronts initiative, which allows businesses to sell merchandise outdoors to cut down on the number of customers in stores.

As of Thursday morning, 567 businesses of 40,000 eligible have applied to the program, which ends Dec. 31.

Small Business Commissioner Jonnel Doris told NY1 that the city will continue offering the program to provide options to struggling businesses.

Doris also said that a number of businesses were participating but had not officially signed up.

“At the end of the day, the city wanted to provide every single option for small businesses,” said Doris. “We will continue to promote the program and let everyone know the program is available.”

Some owners argue that they have been deemed ineligible for the program, for reasons like not having the minimum required sidewalk space. Doris said the agency needs to balance business needs with pedestrian safety.

The mayor launched this initiative back in late October as a way to help boost economic activity ahead of the holiday season.

Absent more federal support, the city also announced Wednesday its Employee Ownership NYC program, which aims to help employees transition to business owners.

“About 80% of business owners who are thinking of moving on don’t have a succession plan,” said Doris.

He said this plan can help save a number of jobs.