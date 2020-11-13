New coronavirus restrictions beginning Friday night include a 10:00 p.m. curfew for gyms citywide. This comes just a few months after gyms reopened in September.

“We’ve been anxious to get open,” said James Innocenti, whose company owns all 45 Planet Fitness locations in New York City.

He told NY1 that gyms understand their duty to ensure safety and help slow the spread. He said fitness facilities are critical in this time and will adapt in order to stay open.

“Gyms have a responsibility during this health crisis. We’re here for people’s mental health as much as their physical health,” said Innocenti.

“It’s been extremely challenging. We know that we’re part of the solution,” he continued.

While the city’s Planet Fitness locations are typically 24-hour facilities, they have already been closing at 10:00 p.m. to fully sanitize overnight.

Innocenti said gym members have been abiding by mask-wearing and other COVID-19 guidelines, adding “it hasn’t been an issue for us at all.”