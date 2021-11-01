The Big Story

Redistricting: Congressional map approved by N.C. General Assembly committee

The Republican-led redistricting committee in the North Carolina Senate approved a new congressional districts map Monday. The map, which sets out new U.S. House districts, is already facing criticism over potential gerrymandering.

The state General Assembly goes through redistricting every 10 years after the census population counts are released. North Carolina's redistricting efforts during the last cycle ended up in political and legal battles for most of the decade, with courts ordering legislators to redraw the maps several times.

"These congressional maps represent an extreme partisan gerrymander that splits communities of interest," said Rep. Kathy Manning, a Democrat representing the Triad area.