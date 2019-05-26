By Ashley Paul

Staff reporter

FLORIDA — AAA estimates more than 2 million Floridians are traveling on the Sunshine State's roads this Memorial Day Weekend and that is just the kick off for a busy season of travel.

Travelers should know the rules before traveling with medical marijuana

The Florida Highway Patrol says the drug is federally illegal

And if a travelers are thinking of bringing that medical marijuana with them, think again.

Sgt. Steve Gaskins with the Florida Highway Patrol said a person's Florida medical marijuana card is valid in only Florida, meaning driving across state lines with the drug, even if it is a prescription, can be risky.

He cannot speak for consequences of being caught with the drug in other states, but he reminds people the drug is still federally illegal.

The same goes for Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport, where federal laws are in place.

"The laws can be different in the state that they're departing from to the state that they're departing to. Either way, marijuana cannot come through the screening checkpoint. So the advice to travelers is to leave it at home, don't try to travel with it," advised Christine Osborne, a spokeswoman for the Tampa International Airport.

However, Osborn told Spectrum News that TSA agents are not looking for marijuana or any drugs; that their focus is to detect any potential threats.

However, if they come across it, they are required to alert airport police. Police can then handle the situation at their discretion.