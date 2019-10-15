ORLANDO, Fla. — Markeith Loyd will be back on the stand on Tuesday, after spending several hours Monday explaining to jurors how he allegedly feared for his life during a confrontation with Sade Dixon's brother and reacted when the shots he fired went into Dixon, his pregnant ex-girlfriend, killing her.

He is on trial for the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Loyd told jurors that he broke up with Dixon, but still wanted to work things out, because she was pregnant, he testified on Monday.

On December 13, 2016, he went to Dixon's parents' house, where she confronted him about having sex with one of his ex-girlfriends.

"My goal is to explain myself so she won't be so mad, and if she wanted to get back together, I would," Loyd told jurors.

Loyd said things escalated with Dixon.

"I go to the side of the house and she's got a gun," he said.

Loyd said after Dixon pulled out a gun, he took out two of his guns. According to Loyd, Dixon's brother Ron Dixon grabbed him. Loyd said he feared for his life, so he acted in self defense.

"I was just reacting. I was just reacting, I fired two shots, I was just reacting," Loyd told the jury. "He had my mind somewhere else, I never wanted this to happen. I wanted my child."

Loyd was not spotted until a month later, when he was confronted by Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton at an Orlando Walmart.

He is accused of shooting and killing Clayton. He will face another trial for her murder.

Loyd told jurors he spent about a week in Volusia County before returning to the Orlando area, where he was captured at an abandoned house.

He says if Dixon never pulled the gun on him, this never would have happened.

"(The police) was setting me up, if they had killed me, nobody would have known about the gun, nobody would have known. I would have been the monster that this fake news done created," Loyd said.

A juror felt dizzy, ending cross examination of Loyd on Monday evening. The prosecution will pick back up with questioning of Loyd Tuesday morning.

After Loyd's testimony wraps up, his defense attorneys are expected to call a firearms expert to the stand before attorneys present closing arguments.

The jury could begin deliberations by Wednesday.

Also on Monday, an alternate juror was dismissed after telling the judge she overheard a conversation about guns between other jury members and a deputy during some down time, that could influence her decision making.

On Saturday, a juror was dismissed because of some discrepancies about what she told the court about her job status.

