ORLANDO, Fla. — The prosecution expects to rest its case Monday against Markeith Loyd in the murder trial of Sade Dixon, his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Loyd is accused of gunning down both Dixon and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton nearly three years ago.

The defense is expected to call witnesses to make the claim that Loyd was defending himself from Dixon and her brother.

Loyd himself is expected to take the stand.

He is accused of shooting and killing Dixon and shooting and wounding her brother.

Testimony on Friday focused on that December 2016 shooting, and during a rare Saturday session, we heard from witnesses who described the January 2017 shooting and killing of Clayton in a Walmart parking lot.

Loyd will face a separate trial for Clayton's death next year.

However, the judge has ruled testimony related to the Clayton case can be heard in court. The prosecution used the testimony to link Loyd to both murder scenes, where bullets from the same gun were found.

The judge told the jury that Clayton's death is supposed to have no bearing on the case.

However, the defense is concerned the jury will not be able to separate the two deaths, which could influence their decision.

The defense says they could wrap up their case by Tuesday and then jury deliberations can begin.

Also on Saturday, the judge removed a juror for misleading the court about her employment. An alternate juror will now step into that role.

