ORLANDO, Fla. — The Markeith Loyd murder trial gets underway in earnest on Friday with opening statements as the court seated a jury much faster than originally anticipated.

Loyd is concerned the jury will not be able to separate the two murder trials which he believes could influence their decision.

Loyd is on trial for the 2016 murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend 24-year-old, Sade Dixon.

He is also accused of killing Orlando Police Department Lt. Deborah Clayton outside a John Young Parkway Walmart when law enforcement officers say she tried to arrest him. That will be a separate trial for 2020.

Hundreds of potential jurors were summoned and questioned for the Dixon trial. Many of them were dismissed early on after they told the court they believed Loyd was already guilty and would not change their mind.

Loyd told Judge Leticia Marques he had a few objections, especially separating the trials.

A legal analyst spoke about Loyd's concerns earlier this week.

"The judge has already said that she is going to allow in all the facts surrounding the killing of Lt. Clayton, with the exception of the fact that she actually died. That being the case, the defense wants to try both of the cases at the same time since they are in fact in reality right trying both cases at the same time with the exception of that one detail," said Jonathan Rose.

The jury, which includes four alternates, is made up of 12 women, four men. Seven are white, five are black and four are Hispanic.

Loyd's defense attorneys say they will bring up race as a factor if their client is convicted and the death penalty is considered.

The jury will be sequestered for the course of the trial, which could last two to three weeks.

