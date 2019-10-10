ORLANDO, Fla. — A new phase in the first of two Markeith Loyd murder trials is starting Thursday morning as court reopens following the Yom Kippur holiday break.

Judge Leticia Marques says court will begin actual selection of jurors. Those who made it past the latest selection were told to bring a bag today because if they are chosen they go into immediate sequestration.

Loyd, 43, is on trial for the murder of 24-year-old Sade Dixon, his pregnant ex-girlfriend in 2016.

He is also accused of killing Orland Police Department officer Lt. Deborah Clayton, but he will have a separate trial for that.

Narrowing down the selection for jurors has been difficult for the court because several jurors were excused early on after they said they already believed Loyd was guilty and would likely not change their minds.

Even though jury selection continues, only a couple maybe chosen on Thursday. It could take another two weeks to seat the full jury.

That means anyone selected first will need to pack for at least six weeks, which includes the trial and penalty phase if necessary.

So far, about 500 jurors were summoned and questioned at the courthouse. The selection process will continue sometime around 8 a.m. to pick the 12 jurors and two alternates. ​