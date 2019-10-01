ORLANDO, Fla. — Jury selection will ramp up Monday in the murder trial against Markeith Loyd, who is accused of gunning down his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer.

Roughly, 500 people have been summoned for jury duty because the trial and penalty phase combined could last more than a month.

Loyd dropped the eye patch and jail jumpsuit for the first day of jury selection on Friday. The judge on Friday asked potential jurors about that huge time commitment.

A few were dismissed because of extreme cases of hardship. Most of the potential jurors were asked to come back this week for further questioning.

"In reality it's going to be very difficult for (jurors), they're going to be sequestered for a very long time, they're going to be isolated from their families, their pets, their jobs, colleagues, their friends," said legal analyst Jonathan Rose. "They're going to have no contact with those people, very very little."

There was no jury selection on Monday due to Rosh Hashanah.

Loyd is on trial for Sade Dixon's murder first, his ex-girlfriend. She and her unborn child were shot in December 2016.

Loyd remained on the loose for about a month before Orlando Police Department Lt. Debra Clayton spotted him at a Walmart.

Investigators say Loyd shot and killed Clayton and got away.

He was captured more than a week later. During his arrest, he lost an eye in what he claims was police brutality.

After the Dixon case, Loyd will then stand trial for Clayton's murder.

Jury selection in thee Dixon case could last two to four weeks.