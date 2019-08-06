ORLANDO, Fla. — More is being discovered about what led investigators to decide that Orlando Police's use of force during Markeith Loyd's arrest was justified.

Loyd is facing two murder trials, one in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, in December 2016, and one in the slaying of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton a month later.

Last week, prosecutors concluded the police department's use of force when arresting Loyd in January 2017 was justified . While being taken into custody, Loyd sustained obvious injuries to his head and left eye, including a swollen face. He later lost vision in that eye.

While going through hundreds of pages of documents and hours of video and audio evidence, Spectrum News 13 is now getting a look at all of the evidence they considered when making that decision.

The state attorney who led the investigation for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement concluded Loyd ignored orders, refused to put his hands behind his back, and was wearing a bulletproof vest when he was taken into custody after a manhunt that lasted more than a week.

However, when FDLE interviewed Loyd during the investigation, Loyd claimed he was following orders up to the point when Orlando Police officers struck him several times.

FDLE: "When they ultimately get up to you, were there any commands given to you then — right before they touch you?"

Loyd: "No."

FDLE: "There was no commands?"

Loyd: "No sir."

FDLE: "OK. What is it that you recall happened just before they put hands on you?"

Loyd: "I heard one of them say, 'He's got body armor on,' and the next thing I know, I was gone."

Despite Loyd saying he was following officers' commands, FDLE investigators concluded that if Loyd was following orders, evidence shows he would not have sustained the injuries he did.