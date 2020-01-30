ORLANDO, Fla. — Someone in Florida better check their Powerball ticket, because they're $394 million richer.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night drawing were 9-12-15-31-60, with a Powerball of 2.

It turns out, the ticket that matched all the numbers was sold at a 7-Eleven in Bonita Springs in Lee County.

The winner (or winners) has 180 days from Wednesday night to claim the prize. However, if they decide to get the one-time, lump-sum payment option — a measly $274.6 million — they must fill out a claim within 60 days after the drawing date.

The 7-Eleven that sold the ticket will also get $100,000.

A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at a M&S Food Store in Coconut Creek in Broward County. That business will receive $1,000 for selling the million-dollar ticket.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night, with a jackpot of an estimated $40 million.