NATIONWIDE The bad news: No one won the Mega Millions on Tuesday night. The good news? It means you have a chance to be a millionaire.

Friday night's Mega Millions at $475 million

Tonight's Powerball is $40 million

Get all lotto numbers here

No one matched all six numbers of the $475-million drawing.

That means Friday night's jackpot will be worth at least $530 million, with the frivolous cash option of $343.9 million.

And for those who cannot wait until Friday to try their luck, the Powerball drawing for Wednesday night is $40 million, with the cash option of only $25.9 million.

A North Carolina man has claimed last weekend's $344.6 million jackpot.

While the odds might be against you of winning the lottery, the reality is, someone has to win it.