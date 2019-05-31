NATIONWIDE — Lottery jackpots are still on the hunt for the next millionaire.
- Tonight’s Mega Millions is at $444 million
- Saturday’s Powerball is at $350 million
- Check your numbers
For those who are feeling particularly lucky, the Mega Millions drawing is estimated at $444 million.
The drawing will take place at 11 p.m. EST Friday with a cash option of $281.1 million.
This weekend’s Powerball is at $350 million with a cash value of $221 million. The drawing will take place June 1.
With no recent jackpot winner, the next one is out there.