NATIONWIDE — Lottery jackpots are still on the hunt for the next millionaire.

Tonight’s Mega Millions is at $444 million

Saturday’s Powerball is at $350 million

Check your numbers

For those who are feeling particularly lucky, the Mega Millions drawing is estimated at $444 million.

The drawing will take place at 11 p.m. EST Friday with a cash option of $281.1 million.

This weekend’s Powerball is at $350 million with a cash value of $221 million. The drawing will take place June 1.

With no recent jackpot winner, the next one is out there.