ORLANDO, Fla. Whoever says the odds are against you of hitting the lottery does not know Theodore Vaugh, who just won the $6 million Florida Lotto.

Get the latest lotto numbers

The 76-year-old Orlando man won the May 15 drawing and he selected the one-time, one-lump sum of $4,184,502.

Vaugh bought the winning ticket at a Winter Park Publix on 4000 North Goldenrod Rd.

And Publix will be getting $45,000 just for selling the winning jackpot ticket.

For those feeling lucky, the next Florida Lotto game is Wednesday at 11:15 p.m., with a $2.5 million jackpot.