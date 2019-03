NATIONWIDE — The bad news is that no one won the Powerball on Saturday night. The good news? No one won the Powerball on Saturday night.

That means come the next drawing on Wednesday night, someone might win $750 million.

And if someone wants the measly cash value , it is only $465.5 million.

While the odds are against you of winning, the reality is, someone has to win it.