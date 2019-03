NATIONWIDE — It looks like you will have another chance at being a multi-millionaire since no one won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night.

The jackpot has soared to $414 million with a cash value of , a pittance really, $247.9 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, March 9.

And while the odds are against you, the reality is that someone has to win.