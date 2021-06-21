ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Commissioners in Orange County are considering limiting picketing in residential neighborhoods following protests outside Derek Chauvin’s vacation home in Windermere last year.

The proposed ordinance, introduced by county lawyers at a commission meeting earlier this month, would prohibit demonstrating on public property (such as streets and sidewalks) within 150 feet of the targeted person’s home and would provide alternative places for picketing.

The measure is meant to protect residents’ well-being while balancing freedom of speech rights, but some commissioners worry it would violate the First Amendment.

