Former Presidential candidate Andrew Yang is one step closer to launching a possible run for mayor, filing paperwork Wednesday with the city’s Campaign Finance Board that allows him to raise and spend money.

Despite the move, Yang’s aides insist he hasn’t made a final decision about joining an already-crowded of Democrats for next June’s primary.

Any announcement is expected to come after the U.S. Senate runoff races on Jan. 5 in Georgia, where Yang has been getting out the vote for the Democratic candidates.

Despite being a newcomer to politics, Yang attracted attention in the presidential race with a loyal group of followers who embraced his central policy proposal of a universal basic income for Americans.

Earlier this week, Yang met with the Rev. Al Sharpton, a civil rights leader and political kingmaker.

I’m at NAN Corporate, having a discussion with Andrew Yang. The work never stops. pic.twitter.com/kWv1vsbEDs — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) December 22, 2020

Yang lives in Manhattan with his family, attended Columbia Law School, and formerly headed a test preparation company called Manhattan Prep.

He spent part of his boyhood in Westchester County and his family now keeps a home in New Paltz in Ulster County in the Hudson Valley.

His voting history is spotty when it comes to municipal elections.

New York City Board of Elections records show he didn’t cast a ballot in the past several mayoral races.