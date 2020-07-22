KISSIMMEE, Fla. — In light of Osceola County Commissioner Fred Hawkins getting arrested, some residents are calling for him to resign.

What You Need To Know Fred Hawkins accused of impersonating deputy in 2019 incident



Resident says Hawkins has helped community "tremendously"



The charges against him stem from a November incident where investigators said Hawkins impersonated an officer . However, some community members who were present the day of the altercation, don’t believe Hawkins should be facing any charges.

November 7 is a date resident Maria Napolitano will never forget.

“It was exciting until they stole the election from us,” she said.

It was the first election for the Homeowner’s Association board at Turnberry Reserve since 2012. She said for years, her neighborhood has been riddled with harassment, disappearing finances, and residents’ rights being violated.

MUGSHOT: Fred Hawkins’ request to exempt his booking photo from public records was rescinded. Here is his mugshot. Hawkins is facing a charge for impersonating an officer during an election meeting for Turnberry Reserve in #Kissimmee. @MyNews13 #News13Osceola pic.twitter.com/KcHMSpILAo — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) July 21, 2020

Napolitano claims all of it is tied to her Homeowner’s Association.

Videos from that election day captured an incident that is now at the center of a criminal investigation. Commissioner Hawkins is being charged with impersonating an officer on November 7.

In the video you can hear people arguing about being let into the meeting room: “Let them in here. This is a public meeting. The answer is no. This isn’t just an election, this is an annual meeting! No.”

That day, Hawkins was caught in a confrontation with a security guard, blocking him from gaining entrance to the HOA meeting. Video appears to show Hawkins flashing a special deputy badge from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office as he made his way in.

In the video, the security guard is heard saying, “Step back sir,” with Hawkins responding, “I am a sheriff. I am with the sheriff’s office. I am with the sheriff’s office. You’re about to get arrested.”

Napolitano said he’s the only elected official that has been there for the residents of her community.

“He’s helped us tremendously over the past year just with showing his support and wanting to do whatever he could within his power to help us,” Napolitano explained.

But according to a warrant from FDLE, that exchange on November 7 broke the law. Despite having a special deputy badge, FDLE said Hawkins has never been certified as a law enforcement officer in the state of Florida.

Hawkins is running for the District 42 seat in the Florida House of Representatives. His public relations team said this is all a witch hunt during a hotly contested election year.

His team sent Spectrum News 13 this statement: “Hawkins was attempting to reach a deputy in hopes of de-escalating the situation when he was blocked by a private security guard who was already warned not to block the door. As an aside, Hawkins had requested that charges not be filed against the private security guard who was arrested for battery against him.”

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation is reviewing some of what happened at the November 7 elections. Napolitano said politics aside, it’s disheartening to see her community is still in limbo.

“We still have no results, no remedies… We don’t have any direction,” Napolitano added.

Hakwins’ case is being handled by the State Attorney’s Office, Ninth Judicial Circuit.