ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It soon may be illegal for police to arrest children under a certain age as the change was prompted in part by the arrest of an Orlando 6-year-old girl in September 2019.

An attorney for that girl's family recently shared body camera video from the now former Orlando Police Department officer who arrested her.

Officer Dennis Turner arrested Kaia and charged her with a misdemeanor during what her grandmother says was a temper tantrum.

The Orlando Police Department fired Turner and dropped misdemeanor charges against Kaia, and the charged against a boy who was also arrested.

On Monday, Florida State Sen. Randolph Bracy, who represents parts of Orange County, announced he has come to an agreement with other state lawmakers to amend state law that currently allows children to be arrested.

The amended law would prohibit police from arrested children age 10 and under for non-violent misdemeanor crimes.

Meralyn Kirkland says her granddaughter now fears police.

"Specifically if she's being taken to school and a patrol car passing or if there is any hint of any officer around, she always follows up with, 'Momma, are they there for me or are they going there for me?'" said Kirkland.

She says her granddaughter is getting some help through therapy.

"She still has nightmares," said Kirkland.

Bracy says he originally wanted to prohibit children age 12 and under from being arrested, but that was amended to 10 and under. Bracy says that requirement is in line with the law in several other states.

Kirkland is planning on testifying before a House committee in Tallahassee on Tuesday as lawmakers work to finalize an amendment to an overall criminal justice bill.

Bracy believes the amendment will become law.