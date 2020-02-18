CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — It has been years in the making for Cape Canaveral residents to get the Long Point Estuary Park, but they still have to wait.

There are three phases that need to be completed

Since 2007, the city of Cape Canaveral has been trying to fund the beginning process of the latest waterfront park.

The city is set to pass a resolution to request funding assistance under the Florida Inland Navigation District Waterway of $370,000, which is half the cost of the project.

So far, the city entered two agreements with St. Johns River Water Management district to establish conservation easements and fund the removal of nonnative trees.

The 7.9 acres of land is the city's last natural habitat within city limits, according to city documents the project will be completed in three phases.

Phase 1: Construct a boardwalk and kayak/canoe docking.

Phase 2: Construct small parking area for about six cars.

Phase 3: Park amenities like bathrooms, benches, etc.

According to city documents, funding will also come from grants from organizations that support environmental education and recreational facilities.

For 25 years, Joe Knight says he has lived on the road where the park is set to be built and is worried it will create additional traffic and people speeding down the road.

"It's kind of mixed torn because it's going to change the traffic on our road and people are going to be hanging out there and we don't know if they are going to be good or not," he says.

The city council meetings on Tuesday at 6 p.m.