ORLANDO, Fla. — A new position was created in city hall in an effort to make Orlando an even better place to live and visit.

Frank Billingsley is the director of Placemaking and Competitiveness

Position will focus on how to make Orlando more attractive to investment

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer created the director of Placemaking and Competitiveness position to help attract more investment to the region and create more economic growth.

"There's no doubt that Mayor Dyer has a vision for Orlando to be world class," said Frank Billingsley, the new director and has been working for the city in various roles for three decades.

"We want to take a top to bottom look at the physical infrastructure of Orlando, the spaces, public places in Orlando and make sure we're maximizing the potential of the city's infrastructure," Billingsley said.

It is a unique role in a city known around the world for its theme parks and entertainment.

"We want to take advantage of the local theme park industry to advise us on how to make Orlando even better experience for people who live and visit here too," Billingsley said.

The action plan will focus on enhancements in infrastructure, public places and special events. It will likely go on through the rest of the year.

The city wants community input as well as they work to make Orlando better.​