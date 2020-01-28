ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The years-long plan to extend the Osceola Parkway through Split Oak Forest has reached another bump in the road.

Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla of District 5 wants to rescind the Board's approval last month of the nine-mile project, which would build a toll road, in part, through 60 acres of the forest, impacting a total of 160 acres.

Public comment is underway. First speaker is discussing CFX Osceola Parkway Expansion. Some 20+ people have signed up for public comment. Chances are a good number will be about the expansion. @MyNews13 #news13orange #news13orange pic.twitter.com/PQ2tPYGyzw — Rebecca Turco (@RebeccaTurcoTV) January 28, 2020

Bonilla argues the request for the land exchange was filed under the wrong administrative code, and so the Florida Communities Trust recommended the request be refiled under another rule.

Bonilla's planned measure at Tuesday morning's commission meeting is procedural. If her fellow commissioners agree to hear her out, then they will vote on whether to rescind approval of the project at the next meeting on February 11.

That vote will require a supermajority, according to commission officials.

The parkway expansion would connect State Road 417 to new and planned developments.

Central Florida Expressway officials say the project has been 15 years in the making and is necessary for the rapidly growing county.