DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach City commissioners are demanding from First Step Shelter why some homeless people were turned away in the late hours.

The homeless shelter that opened more than a month ago is a 24-7 homeless shelter but commissioners said they heard about some people being turned away at night.

It is a complaint they said they heard during the first two weeks of the shelter's opening.

"The reality of what it was today just struck me as disconnected from what I thought was our goal when we did this?" Commissioner Zone 2 Aaron Delgado said.

"I do believe at this point we aren't at compliance of what we signed up for as a city," Mayor Derrick Henry said.

First Step Shelter Executive Director Victoria Fahlberg said the problem is not everyone on the staff is capable of processing people.

She said when law enforcement bring in and process homeless people, and then they are allowed in no matter what time it is.

"We just try to make it so it's easier to bring everybody in and get everybody in doing the intake process in a manner that keeps everything going forward but not overwhelming our staff people," Fahlberg said.

Fahlberg said a safe zone, resting area and kitchen still need to be completed and it depends on construction to finish these projects.

​Construction delays have been a problem for the shelter since the project began a decade ago.