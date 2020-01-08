OVIEDO, Fla. It is a hopeful sign for many business owners inside the Oviedo mall. City leaders passed a resolution giving the initial go ahead to build apartments on the site of the old Macy's and many are now excited.
- Oviedo Mall management says, like many malls, the one in Oviedo fell victim to the change in buying habits.
- Tuesday night, the Oviedo City Council passed a resolution letting developers demolish the old Macy's building replacing it with apartments and a hotel.
- Mall management is hoping a new development is a way to re-purpose the Macy's property and revitalize the area. The project calls for 175 multifamily residential units for age-restricted occupancy and 250 multifamily units for unrestricted occupancy, reducing the amount of retail square footage, and to include hotel use for 124 Hotel Units.
- One mall business owner says the development is important because many small business owners have invested everything they have into the mall.
- A representative for the project developer says this is just the beginning of the process. There is still a lot of work, in concert with the city, before the construction begins.