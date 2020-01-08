OVIEDO, Fla. It is a hopeful sign for many business owners inside the Oviedo mall. City leaders passed a resolution giving the initial go ahead to build apartments on the site of the old Macy's and many are now excited.

Oviedo Mall management says, like many malls, the one in Oviedo fell victim to the change in buying habits.





Tuesday night, the Oviedo City Council passed a resolution letting developers demolish the old Macy's building replacing it with apartments and a hotel.





Mall management is hoping a new development is a way to re-purpose the Macy's property and revitalize the area. The project calls for 175 multifamily residential units for age-restricted occupancy and 250 multifamily units for unrestricted occupancy, reducing the amount of retail square footage, and to include hotel use for 124 Hotel Units.





One mall business owner says the development is important because many small business owners have invested everything they have into the mall.





A representative for the project developer says this is just the beginning of the process. There is still a lot of work, in concert with the city, before the construction begins.