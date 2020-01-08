OVIEDO, Fla. It is a hopeful sign for many business owners inside the Oviedo mall. City leaders passed a resolution giving the initial go ahead to build apartments on the site of the old Macy's and many are now excited.  

  • Oviedo Mall management says, like many malls, the one in Oviedo fell victim to the change in buying habits.  

  • Tuesday night, the Oviedo City Council passed a resolution letting developers demolish the old Macy's building replacing it with apartments and a hotel.  

  • Mall management is hoping a new development is a way to re-purpose the Macy's property and revitalize the area. The project calls for 175 multifamily residential units for age-restricted occupancy and 250 multifamily units for unrestricted occupancy, reducing the amount of retail square footage, and to include hotel use for 124 Hotel Units.

  • One mall business owner says the development is important because many small business owners have invested everything they have into the mall.  

  • A representative for the project developer says this is just the beginning of the process. There is still a lot of work, in concert with the city, before the construction begins.   