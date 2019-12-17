ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County commissioners are weighing a decision with a hefty price tag, upwards of $100 million, regarding the Kirkman Road Extension Project, according to Florida leaders.

​While it offers some promising returns, it has also stirred controversy.



At the heart of the discussion is the 1.7 mile Kirkman Road Extension Project, now on Tuesday's consent agenda at the commission.

The project stretches along the busy roadway off Interstate 4 and International Drive in Orlando, between Carrier Drive to the north to Universal Boulevard to the south.

The impending decision follows a series of announcements and approvals from the county and Universal Orlando.

In August, the theme park giant announced plans to expand its operations with a new "Epic Universe" park, plus hotels and shopping. The announcement confirmed years of speculation about development of 500-plus acres along I-Drive.

"You're well aware of the competitive pressure of this Orlando marketplace. We're all battling for time of visiting guests to come to our location and to frankly share details of what we have in mind with competition is something we have no interest in doing. I can tell you it will be epic," said Universal CEO Tom Williams of the new park.

​Prior to the fanfare, in February, the Board of County Commissioners approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Kirkman Road Extension project, which would extend the road into the future theme park area.​

On Monday, Universal made yet another announcement : It will donate 23 acres of property to the county, with 20 of those acres set aside for 1,000 affordable housing units.

Leaders, like Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, applauded the step towards stemming the affordable housing crisis in Central Florida.

"The announcement today matters. It matters to the people who want us to ensure we address the housing affordability crisis," he said.

However, not everyone cheered for the move.

I appreciate the gesture from @UniversalORL to donate land at the 11th hour before the vote for @OrangeCoFL to pay $125M for a road to their new theme park, but it's not enough.



We've already been told the "affordable housing" could be at market value.https://t.co/ro1Y3LwwCK https://t.co/55bQC4tmwD — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) December 16, 2019

Some Florida lawmakers, like Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, tweeted that they "appreciate the gesture at the 11th hour before the vote for (Orange County) to pay $125M for a road," but it was "not enough."

The commission will meet on Tuesday at 9 a.m.