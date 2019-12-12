OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Expressway Authority could decide the fate of a controversial project, which involves building a toll road through a forest that protects endangered species.

Project would extend Osceola Parkway by 9 miles

It would impact around 160 acres of Split Oak Forest

The project would extend the Osceola Parkway by nine miles, connecting State Road 417 to new and planned developments. A portion of the roadway would go through Split Oak Forest, impacting around 160 acres.

Expressway officials say the toll road is needed to accommodate huge growth expected in that area, an estimated half a million people in the next 50 years.

The 1,700-acre forest is home to some endangered species, including the gopher tortoise.

An alternative route would impact close to 20 homes by Lake Ajay Village.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority will make its decision on Friday as a study team will be presenting and making its recommendation to it.