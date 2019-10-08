ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County leaders will dole out millions of dollars in tourist money Tuesday to help two big projects.

The Orange County Commission is expected to use $3 million from the Tourist Development Tax to help the city of Orlando purchase the Plaza Live, at 425 North Bumby Avenue.

The county has also pledged $7 million to the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra in its efforts to renovate the landmark.

On Monday, the Orlando City Council voted to approve the city's acquisition of the Plaza Live property, which will be leased back to the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation for a dollar a year for 25 years.

It is expected that the Orange County commissioners will vote to complete the execution of the acquisition phase during Tuesday's meeting, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra stated in a news release.

Renovations will include modernizing the more than 50-year-old facility to increase the capacity and provide better accessibility.

The county commission on Tuesday will also sign off on paying the NFL $5.4 million in incentives for the 2020 and 2021 Pro Bowl games at Camping World Stadium.

Florida Citrus Sports has already secured the 2020 Pro Bowl, and hopes the financial commitment keeps the game here in 2021.

"In late January, early February, this is a welcome piece of business in that weekend, and it's impactful, it adds to us," said Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan. "You have convention activity but the leisure market is not as robust as it might have otherwise been Christmas to New Year's, so you want events like this to fall in windows that we're currently enjoying."

A third party study found the 2019 Pro Bowl had a $45 million economic impact to the area.

And publicity for Orlando was huge, with the Pro Bowl resulted in more than a billion impressions.

That tourist tax money by the way is paid by visitors staying at hotels in Orange County.

In August alone, more than $19 million in tourist taxes were collected.

The Orange County Commission meets Tuesday at 9 a.m.