ORLANDO, Fla. — City leaders in Orlando on Monday could sign off on a multi-million dollar deal to bring Electronic Arts to downtown's Creative Village.

If approved, city hopes EA will create economic growth

Construction of EA headquarters could begin this year; completion in 2021

City council will meet at 2 p.m. on Monday

The project would create a $62 million, 180,000 square-foot headquarters, near Concord Street and Ronald Blocker Avenue.

EA is currently the second-largest video gaming company in the Americas and Europe, best known for games like Madden NFL, NBA Live and Star Wars Battlefront.

Under the plan, the company will relocate its 700 employees from Maitland to downtown, with the potential to have a thousand people working for them by 2025.

Mayor Buddy Dyer said last week at the State of Downtown Address that the addition of EA with its high paying jobs, will spur more economic growth for the area.

"EA's presence here creates an immediate pipeline for our educational partners in and around the Creative Village," Mayor Dyer said. "Their presence here also serves as a magnet to attract companies and investments, into the Creative Village, accelerating our industry cluster in digital media."

EA is expected to generate more than 1,600 indirect jobs in the next 15 years.

Orlando's city council and community redevelopment agency on Monday will consider three items on the agenda to support the relocation of EA to Creative Village, including a tax rebate incentive worth $9 million.

If approved, then construction could begin within the year, with completion in 2021.