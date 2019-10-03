SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Lyman High School students had the chance to register to vote and learn more about the election process.

Supervisor of Elections hopes to give students purpose

Some students selected no party affiliation

Visit to high school resulted in 214 new voters

On Wednesday, at Lyman High School in Longwood, the auditorium was in use. From the hallway, you can hear a voice say, "That's ok, you are going to be registered to vote today."

That voice is coming from the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson.

Lyman High senior Ray Schemenauer, along with about 70 of his classmates, had the opportunity to register to vote.

It is part of Anderson's Seminole County Public Schools bus tour encouraging voter registration and educating high schoolers about the election process.

After graduating from Lyman, Schemenauer is considering enlisting in the U.S. Marines, or joining the work force after high school. And on Wednesday, he became a registered voter with a purpose.

"It is possibly going to make a big difference compared to what happens in the future," the senior said.

One of the questions on the voter registration card is deciding what party affiliation, if any, an individual would like to belong to.

On this day, Schemenauer went with: No party affiliation.

"Still deciding on whatever fits perfectly with me because certain things like the Democrats have different priorities and Republicans have different priorities," Schemenauer said.

In the auditorium, for Anderson, it is not just about gaining more voters for the county, it is also hoping to spark an interest in our country's election process.

"Giving them purpose," Anderson explained. "And once they develop that purpose, they find their passion and then we have progress. They are going to continue to vote, continue to be engaged."

Schemenauer may not know what color his tux for prom will be just yet, but he does know what issues are important to him after high school.

"Getting paid and just living," he said. "Getting to see what the adult life is."

At 19 years old, Schemenauer took a big step to that adult life which is registering his right to vote for future leaders, laws, and regulations that will impact him, his community, and country.