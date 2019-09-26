ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County teachers could get a big bonus if they agree to a deal with the school district Thursday.

However, the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association (CTA) is rejecting those one-time bonuses, instead pushing for pay raises for teachers.

Both the teachers' union and the school district will resume negotiations Thursday.

Last week the two sides could not come to an agreement for a new contract for thee 14,000 teachers in Orange County.

The school district said the proposal was its "Last, Best and Final Offer," to which Wendy Doromal, the president of the Orange County CTA, told Spectrum News 13 that it was "rather insulting and is seen as bullying rather than bargaining."

Teachers want raises to their base pay, not one-time bonuses. They are also demanding better working conditions, with more planning time and breaks to use the restroom.

Plus, they want to see no increases to insurance costs.

"It's the deductibles that are really increasing and that will impact those teachers that are single parents or teachers who have family members on their insurance plan," said Doromal. "So it would be very difficult for them to pay that extra cost on that low salary."

The district is offering salary increases. In its proposal, teachers rated as "highly effective" — and that is about 83 percent of teachers — would get a salary increase of $2,025.

Teachers rated as "effective" — about 12 percent of teachers — would get a $1,625 increase in pay.

Those figures are from the same deal teachers voted down this past summer.

What the district offered that was new last week was increasing the one-time bonus from $500 to $1,250 for all teachers.

The district would use $11.5 million from an unassigned reserve fund to pay for those bonuses.

However, the teachers' union says there is more money in that fund to pay for salary increases.