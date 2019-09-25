ORLANDO, Fla. — Three dozen new officers will be joining the ranks of the Orlando Police department if city leaders sign off on the city budget Wednesday.

If approved, budget will be $1.3 billion

Majority of the new officers stationed at Orlando airport

Budget will add 8 new school resource officers

The final hearing for Orlando's $1.3 billion budget for next fiscal year is set for Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Of the majority of the new officers, 28 will be stationed at Orlando International Airport.

"The number of passengers going through the airport have grown substantially over the last couple of years, and then of course we're going to open a new south terminal coming up in a couple of years so we're going to go ahead and expand the force down there," said Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Overall, the police department is receiving a $900,000 boost in the budget.

Besides more police at the airport, Orlando will also see more officers at schools.

The 2019-2020 fiscal year budget adds eight new school resource officers to make sure every school in the city has a full time police officer.

"We made a commitment, and under state law, to cover all of the schools in the city of Orlando and that's mostly at our expense," said Dyer, "the Orange County Public Schools pay about 40 percent of the cost of those officers, that had a huge impact on the public safety budget."

The budget also includes $5 million for new firefighter engines and tower apparatuses.

Also, $2 million will be used towards affordable housing.

And $1.2 million in funding will go to homeless organizational and program support.

There will be no property tax hike in the budget, but the city will still rake more money because of rising property values.