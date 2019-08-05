SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — President Donald Trump's Tuesday trip to the Villages has been postponed, the White House confirmed to Spectrum News on Monday morning.

President was expected to talk about Medicare

The new date has not been announced.

The president was expected to visit The Villages, a Republican stronghold, to tout his administration's work on Medicare.

The president was in Orlando on June 18 to officially kick off his 2020 re-election campaign.