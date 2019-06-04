ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is getting ideas on how to possibly solve the affordable-housing crisis in Central Florida.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition recently ranked the Orlando metro area as the worst in the country for available-affordable housing.

The mayor's Housing for All Task Force just wrapped up a design workshop on affordable-housing projects.

Quite a few designs were presented to the group Monday and the Housing for All Task Force will use some of these ideas and as they put together a final plan.

Orange County Planning Manager Alberto Vargas said around a third of the homes in Orange County are cost burdened. A number of organizations including University of Florida CityLab students and Young Architects Forum worked with the county to find solutions.

"You can have town homes, you can have accessory dwelling units, you can have courtyard housing that are smaller footprints that are all nestled in the area in established communities." said Vargas.

The Housing for All Task Force will be working to put together a plan. The final recommendations will be presented to the county board towards the end of the year.