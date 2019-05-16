ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. During his "State of the County" address on Thursday morning, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced a tax referendum on public transportation.

Commuters complain that transportation takes too long

This is for a one-cent referendum to help with transportation.

Testimonials of commuters who use LYNX and SunRail on a daily basis were used in the speech. They say that it could take them four hours to get work.

The mayor says this referendum will help address some of those issues.

Spectrum News 13 will have more on this and the speech throughout the day.