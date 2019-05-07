LONGWOOD, Fla. — Matt Morgan's time as a professional wrestling champion has come and gone, but his title of mayor of Longwood has just begun.

Ex-wrestler Matt Morgan to take over as mayor of Longwood

He overcame ADD as child, learning to memorize reading material

He wants to enhance social media outreach with residents

RELATED: Former WWE Wrestler Matt Morgan Voted Mayor of Longwood Ex-wrestler Matt Morgan now a Longwood city commissioner



The former World Wrestling Entertainment and Total Nonstop Action wrestler was unanimously chosen by Longwood city commissioners Monday night to be the city's next mayor.

But even before Morgan was taking and giving body slams in the ring as a wrestler, he faced challenging obstacles as a child.

"There was a principal in my grammar school that will remain nameless," Morgan said Tuesday with a smile. "They once told my mother I will end up in jail, dead, or (in) an institution. This was before I was in the first grade, because I had a learning disability that had yet been discovered."

Quick hits with the new @LongwoodFL mayor @BPmattmorgan. Also who would win a Brawl at City Hall match between Morgan and @GlennJacobsTN, formally Kane of WWE. Plus, who is in fact taller? @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/OlHkDpT0Bg — Spectrum News Wildman (@AsherWildman13) May 7, 2019

While in grammar school, Morgan was diagnosed with attention deficit disorder and even went to Yale University to be a test subject for the drug Ritalin . He said it didn’t work for him, and he had to teach himself how to structure his day and work — all in the first grade.

"What I did was be able to develop the ability to memorize things the first time I read them," Morgan said. "I’m very, very lucky, but it started back then (in) first grade. (I had to) memorize what I’m reading, understanding what I’m reading, and move forward."

Morgan hopes to squash the image of Longwood being called "Wrongwood." He said he wants to bring in more local businesses and families with the help of his fellow city commissioners.

"We are five fingers on a hand," Morgan said. "Richard Drummond, Abby Shoemaker, Matt Morgan, Ben Paris, Brian Sackett, and when balled up, you can bet your you-know-what we are going to continue punching for every single one of our 16,000 strong here in 'Strongwood.' "